James Storm To Wrestle Match #1000 On Impact Next Tuesday

James Storm is set to wrestle his 1,000th match on next week’s Impact Wrestling episode. Impact has announced that Storm will receive the main event match next week for his 1,000th match. He will wrestle Eric Young. This will be their 95th match together.

Below is the announced line-up for next week’s Impact:

* James Storm wrestles 1,000th match in the main event, against Eric Young

* Don Callis and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to appear

* X Division Champion Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. TJP and Josh Alexander

* Impact Knockouts Champions Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan vs. Havok and Nevaeh with the titles on the line