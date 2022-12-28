Jameson Ryan Provides Update on Injury Suffered on This Week’s AEW Dark

On the December 27 episode of AEW Dark, Jameson Ryan and Brandon Bullock faced off against the Iron Savages.

Ryan held his knee after the Iron Savages hit him in the corner of the ring with a rucksack cannonball.

On The Spotlight, he gave an update on his injury to Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen.

“It was good. Me and Bull had a match, BGU [Body Guy University] represented, unfortunately, that’s the business and things happen. The way that I moved my leg, I did it to myself, it’s nobody’s fault. It’s no big deal. Things happen. I have an MRI getting scheduled and we’ll figure that out and we’ll be good to go. Originally, we thought it was just the MCL. Went to the doctor and they said it might also be the meniscus, which if it is, might need surgery. Even that’s not too bad of a recovery. All in all, could be worse. There’s no pain, that’s a good thing, but that probably means it’s pretty messed up [laughs].”

