Jamie Hayter Agenda In Full Swing, Austin Gunn Comments On Swerve vs. Anthony Bowens, Hey! (EW)

Jamie Hayter appears ready for her championship clash with AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view next week. Ahead of her showdown against the interim title-holder at the PPV scheduled for Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Hayter surfaced on social media to comment on the "Jamie Hayter agenda" soon being in full-swing. "One week until the Jamie Hayter agenda is in full swing," she wrote via her official Twitter feed on Saturday.

1 week until the Jamie Hayter agenda is in full swing. https://t.co/D3Ks62zO1B — JAMIE HAYTER (@jmehytr) November 12, 2022

Austin Gunn of The Gunn Club will definitely be cheering on Shane "Swerve" Strickland when the Swerve In Our Glory tag-team member squares off against The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens on next Wednesday night's AEW Full Gear 2022 "go-home" edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Austin took to social media on Saturday and commented about the match. "Yo Shane 'Swerve' Strickland ," he began in a post shared via his official Twitter feed. "Beat the brakes off Anthony Bowens on Wednesday AEW Dynamite."

awwwwwww daddy can’t scissor no more 🙁 HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH yo @swerveconfident … beat the brakes off @Bowens_Official on Wednesday #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Qt8Zz9UeTl — NOT ass boy (@theaustingunn) November 12, 2022

– The latest edition of the Hey! (EW) digital series hosted by RJ City drops on Sunday via the official YouTube channel of All Elite Wrestling. Joining RJ City on the new episode of the weekly program will be The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny. Check out a promotional tweet for the new show dropping on Sunday morning via the post embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of AEW.