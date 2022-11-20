Jamie Hayter Crowned AEW Interim Women’s Champion at Full Gear (Video)

Toni Storm defended her interim women’s championship against Jamie Hayter during Sunday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, a highly anticipated match because the two top stars have a lot of history, including rooming together.
Both women brought their A-game, with Storm getting her nose busted open at one point during the fight. Hayter was able to hit her devastating rib-cord lariat with the help of Britt Baker and Rebel to become the new AEW interim women’s champion.
Highlights from the match are below.
There it is! #AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm's Hip Attack sends the challenger flying!
pic.twitter.com/wJCK7SHCTx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
Right hands raining down on to @jmehytr!
pic.twitter.com/zcaKrJOQyo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
Vicious strike exchange between Toni Storm and @jmehytr!
pic.twitter.com/QmN0qRQvyp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
What is @RebelTanea doing in this match?!
pic.twitter.com/0zkk9Uw03K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
Dr. @realbrittbaker outta nowhere!
pic.twitter.com/nx3PiqDmwB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022