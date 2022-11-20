Jamie Hayter Crowned AEW Interim Women’s Champion at Full Gear (Video)

PWMania.com Staff
(Photo Credit: AEW)

Toni Storm defended her interim women’s championship against Jamie Hayter during Sunday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, a highly anticipated match because the two top stars have a lot of history, including rooming together.

Both women brought their A-game, with Storm getting her nose busted open at one point during the fight. Hayter was able to hit her devastating rib-cord lariat with the help of Britt Baker and Rebel to become the new AEW interim women’s champion.

Highlights from the match are below.

