Exclusive: Jamie Hayter Injury Update

As you will be aware by now, AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter missed last night’s episode of Dynamite, being pulled from the announced tag team match.

PWMania.con can exclusively reveal that Hayter is just considered a bit “banged up”, and she was only held off of Dynamite as management want her to compete in singles competition at the upcoming Las Vegas Pay Per View – Double Or Nothing.

As a result, it would be wise to assume Hayter will also be held off from competition in said singles match, against Toni Storm, on next week’s AEW television.