Jamie Hayter Reacts To Being Pulled From Tonight’s Dynamite, Saraya Comments

As noted, the originally scheduled women’s Trios bout at tonight’s AEW Dynamite show has been scrapped.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Moody Center in Austin, TX., it has been announced that AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter has been pulled from the show due to not being medically cleared.

As a result, she has been pulled from her advertised bout, which has been switched to a women’s tag-bout with Toni Storm and Ruby Soho of The Outcasts taking on Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Hikaru Shida.

Commenting on the news on social media were Saraya and Jamie Hayter.

“Your champ doesn’t wanna wrestle guys,” Saraya wrote. “Don’t worry. The real hard workers are here taking over. Like we said we would. #Outcasts.”

Hayter simply wrote, “I truly despise The Outcasts.”

