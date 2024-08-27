Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron Announced For AEW Dynamite On 8/28

Jamie Hayter gets back into the ring for a match on AEW Dynamite for the first time in a long time this week.

Tony Khan took to X on Tuesday to announce Hayter’s in-ring return on the post All In: London 2024 episode of Dynamite from Champaign, Ill.

Hayter will go one-on-one against Harley Cameron on the show, which will also feature Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher, and an announcement from new AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson regarding his future.

Join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results.