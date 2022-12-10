Jamie Noble Addresses His Final Match at Sunday’s WWE Live Event, Who He’s Training With

WWE Producer Jamie Noble will compete in his final match at Sunday night’s WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia. There is no word on who he will wrestle yet.

As seen in the video below, Noble recently spoke with Byron Saxton about his career and the retirement match. He expressed his excitement and recalled visiting the Charleston Civic Center as a child and seeing WWE Hall of Famers Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

“I’m super excited,” Noble said of the match. “As a kid, we’d go all the time, but it was more Crockett Promotions. So you know, it would be Dusty, Flair, and my favorite, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. So everything just kind of fell in line, and I’m super excited. I’m glad it’s in West Virginia, glad everybody jumped on board, and I’m ready to go.”

Noble was then asked how he felt in his body. He discussed how he prepared for the match by training with Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey.

“Good,” Noble said. “When I looked at the dates and was trying to get everything ready, I was worried about a training camp and how I’d hold up, but it’s been great. It’s obviously rough getting used to going at it, and some of these guys over here… Regal’s kid, Drew Gulak has came in. It’s been challenging, but I feel like I’m there, I feel like they got me ready. I plan on killing it.”

Saxton then inquired about Noble’s career and legacy, as well as how he wishes to be remembered. Noble stated that all he wanted was to be remembered as someone who “played it forward” and tried to help everyone. He mentioned how much fun it is to work with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

“Just that I played it forward,” Noble said. “I tried to help everybody, you know what I mean? Tried to be a good coach. Try to be a mentor. Just try to teach and live through them. I love helping Seth and Finn… I just want to be remembered as that guy that passed it along and helped everybody as much as I could.”

Finally, Noble was asked to share a message with the fans as he prepares to wrestle his final match.

“Thank them for their support, you know what I mean? Especially being there tomorrow,” he said. “I’m just going to kill it, I’m excited. I appreciate everybody coming out… the phone has been blowing up, and lots of messages, tons of support from other athletes. So, I’m just super excited, and I’m going to make the most of it.”

Noble also talked about the raccoon he recently adopted as a pet. The full interview is available below.

Noble began wrestling in 1995, under the tutelage of Dean Malenko and Bill Weaver. He wrestled for WWE, WCW, NJPW, and ROH before retiring in November 2009 due to back injuries sustained while wrestling Sheamus on the November 2, 2009 RAW. Noble began working as a WWE Producer that same year, but he continued to appear for the company on several occasions. Noble, a former ROH World Champion and WWE Cruiserweight Champion, hasn’t wrestled since Seth Rollins defeated him and Joey Mercury on RAW on June 8, 2015.

You can watch the complete interview below: