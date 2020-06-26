Jamie Noble Posts On Having The CoronaVirus

WWE Producer Jamie Noble has the coronavirus. Noble made the announcement earlier on his private Instagram account.

He wrote, “Not how we expect this month to go! Covid-19 has hit home. Prayers for me and my family will be greatly appreciated!”

As noted earlier this week, WWE Producer Adam Pearce also has COVID-19, as do on-air talents Renee Young and Kayla Braxton. Braxton noted on Twitter that this is her second bout with the virus, her first coming back in March. It’s believed that there are up to a few dozen positive COVID-19 tests coming out of WWE this week. The company is reportedly testing before all TV tapings moving forward. Tapings are set to resume today and tomorrow at the Performance Center in Orlando.