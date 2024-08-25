Janai Kai Explains Contract Talks With MLW

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including when she signed a contract with the company.

Kai said, “It happened about a month ago where Court [Bauer] hit me up and said that he wanted to talk. I’ve already been with MLW for nine months. So I was thinking, ‘Okay, this conversation may be the conversation I’m thinking.’ So he gave me a call and Salina de la Renta was also on the call. They were just talking to me about how much they appreciated me so far with MLW, and they brought up like the question of like having me come on like officially under contract. So after that, like we just spoke about the agreements and all of that and then we came to a full-on agreement and signed. But overall, I feel good. They’ve taken care of me very, very well since I’ve been with them. I appreciate the opportunities already, the opponents I already had, the experience already that I’m taking, like all of the knowledge I’m taking in. I feel like I’m already getting more experience off of that. For example, Jesus Rodriguez, he works a lot backstage and works a lot with me. He’s known me since I basically first started. So he knows exactly what my style is, what the vibe I want to go for and everything and he’s been providing so much knowledge to me and helping me out.”

You can check out Kai’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)