Janai Kai Looks Back On Joining The CONTRA Unit At MLW Fury Road, Discusses Her Reaction

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including her initial reaction to joining the CONTRA Unit at MLW Fury Road.

Kai said, “I thought that was crazy. I will say it was very random because I was doing a lot with Selena and it was so random because I know that Rocky left and everything. Then they told me, ‘Hey, we’re making a couple of changes. You’re going to be part of a Contra Unit. I was like, ‘Okay, cool. That’s fine. I’ll just go with it.’ I kind of saw like the vision that they had putting me with Krule or [Ikuro Kwon] and I was like, ‘Okay, I see the vibe here. We kind of go together.’”

On Minoru Suzuki joining the group at Battle Riot VI:

“Then when we were in Atlanta, they spilled the news that Suzuki was going to join and I absolutely freaked out because I found out when I was actually there. I didn’t know beforehand. So after that, I’m like, ‘Okay, yeah, this is very, very huge. Like everyone’s going to freak out.’ When we came out the last show altogether, I was like, ‘This is so cool. I love it.’ Again, with MLW trusting me to be part of something like that, I think it’s really cool and again, they see my style too. I feel like I fit in perfectly with that type of vibe and so for them to like really see that and trust me to be part of that, I absolutely enjoy it and I appreciate it.”

You can check out Kai’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)