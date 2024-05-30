Janel Grant PR Representative Used To Work For Donald Trump

Some more interesting news regarding the PR team for Janel Grant.

In addition to the news of Grant’s lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon being delayed on Thursday per the request of the Justice Department, news surfaced that the United States government filed paperwork in the lawsuit for Janel Grant vs. Vince McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis, adding the government as an “interested party” in the lawsuit.

If that wasn’t enough, while looking into the PRIME logo not being featured in center ring at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 per the new sponsorship agreement with WWE, Brandon Thurston of Wrestle Nomics uncovered an interesting tidbit regarding a member of the PR team working with Grant.

Grant is represented by the PR firm, The Agency Group, or TAG for short.

Carolina Hurley is one agent in particular that is prominently working with Grant during her ongoing lawsuit against WWE, McMahon, and Laurinaitis.

Hurley formerly worked in the White House during Donald Trump’s presidential administration as part of the White House Communications Office.

“Carolina disclosed the Trump connection before we hired TAG,” Callis wrote to Wrestle Nomics and POST Wrestling via email statement. “Our team had confidence that her team, comprised of competent and experienced women, led by a woman with a stellar resumé was the optimum way to assist Janel in getting her message across while dispelling all of the negative onslaught that we knew was coming her way.”