Janel Grant Seeks Discovery In Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon

Janel Grant has filed an amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, which includes allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking during her time as a WWE employee. The updated filing expands on claims that McMahon sexually exploited her, Laurinaitis became complicit, and WWE was aware of the misconduct. The amended complaint can be read here.

In a significant procedural move, Grant’s legal team has filed a motion requesting that the court initiate the discovery phase—a process in which both parties must exchange relevant documents and evidence. The defense, however, is opposing this motion, arguing that the lawsuit should be moved to private arbitration, not litigated in open court, citing a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) signed by Grant that includes an arbitration clause.

The matter now rests with Judge Sarah F. Russell, who must decide whether discovery can begin before ruling on the defendants’ motion to compel arbitration. Her decision will determine whether the case proceeds in public court or is handled privately under arbitration rules.

According to a report from Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, the plaintiffs’ request for discovery includes a broad range of documents and personnel records:

“The filings state the plaintiffs’ request for documents ‘may include any subsidiary and/or current or former executive, employee, contractor, agent, and/or similarly situated personnel of WWE, TKO, and/or Endeavor Group Holdings.’”

Grant’s attorneys are specifically seeking:

Records of McMahon’s payments to other women

WWE’s policies related to sexual harassment

Travel records for McMahon, Laurinaitis, and Brock Lesnar

As part of her trafficking claims, Grant alleges she was sexually assaulted by both McMahon and Laurinaitis and that sexual encounters involving her were offered to Brock Lesnar during his WWE contract renegotiations—an explosive allegation that has drawn significant attention.

In response, WWE and its co-defendants argue that launching discovery now would be premature, potentially wasting resources if the case is ultimately shifted to arbitration. In an email included as an exhibit in the latest court filings, a Paul Weiss attorney representing WWE asserted that local federal court rules in Connecticut permit discovery to be postponed until a ruling is made on the arbitration request.

The case continues to unfold, with the court’s upcoming decision on the sequence of proceedings poised to significantly impact how the high-profile legal battle plays out—either in public court or behind closed doors.