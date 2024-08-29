Janel Grant Will Not Be Featured In Netflix “Mr. McMahon” Docuseries

Don’t expect to see Janel Grant in the new Netflix documentary series focusing on former longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

A spokesperson for Grant, who is currently in a legal battle against McMahon, told Brandon Thurston of Wrestle Nomics that neither she, nor any of her official representatives were interviewed for the Netflix “Mr. McMahon” docu-series premiering on September 25.

“Neither Janel Grant nor her representatives were interviewed for the “Mr. McMahon” Netflix documentary,” said a spokesperson to Thurston.