Janel Grant’s Legal Team Updates Public On Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Case

In January 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a lawsuit in a Connecticut federal court against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. The lawsuit accused McMahon of sex trafficking, sparking significant attention and controversy.

In an update on the case, Grant’s legal representatives issued the following press release:

Today, the United States Southern District for New York informed us that they will be letting the stay expire on Janel Grant’s lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, WWE executive John Laurinaitis, and WWE for sexual assault and human trafficking. This decision allows Ms. Grant to proceed with her civil charges against McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE while federal prosecutors continue their criminal investigation. In response, Ms. Grant’s attorney Ann Callis released the following statement:

“We are pleased that prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have concluded that they can continue their criminal investigation while we bring forward new evidence in our civil case about the sexual exploitation carried out by Janel Grant’s abusers. For the last six months, Ms. Grant has patiently waited to hold Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE accountable for the sex trafficking and abuse she endured at the company on a near daily basis. Her wait is over, and we now look forward to sharing Ms. Grant’s story.”