Japanese Legend Minoru Suzuki Wants A Match With Chris Jericho

Japanese pro wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki has indicated that he wants a match with another legend, AEW’s Chris Jericho.

Suzuki spoke with Wrestling With Honor recently and was asked if there was an opponent he hasn’t faced yet and would like to. Suzuki said the following:

“I think there are many more. But I hope in the near future I can fight Chris Jericho”

With Forbidden Door 2 scheduled for June 25th in Toronto, Suzuki is planting the seeds for a match with Jericho at that event.

In addition, Suzuki commented on wanting to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship as he has held the AJPW Triple Crown and GHC Heavyweight Titles.

Of course, I’m still aiming for IWGP. That is one of the reasons why I continue to fight in New Japan Pro-Wrestling,” he said.

Should Suzuki succeed and win the IWGP World Heavyweight Title he would be only the 6th person to hold all three top championships in NJPW, AJPW and GHC.

Minoru Suzuki revealed his earliest memories of pro wrestling.

“The All Japan Pro Wrestling match I saw on TV. Terry Funk and Dory Funk jr vs Abdullah the Butcher and The Sheik. I was 10 years old when I saw this match. Anyway, Terry Funk was cool.”

Suzuki is currently one-third of the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions with Ren Narita and El Desperado.