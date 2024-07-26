Japanese Pro Wrestling Legend Planning To Retire In 2025

According to Tokyo Sports, Japanese pro wrestling legend and WWE star Meiko Satomura is planning to retire in 2025, however an exact date has yet to be revealed. The report also noted that Satomura’s retirement is expected to happen sometime in the spring of 2025, which is the same time as her 30th anniversary in professional wrestling.

Satomura made her professional wrestling debut in April of 1995 and is currently signed with WWE. She has competed in a number of wrestling promotions such as STARDOM, WCW, Sendai Girls and NJPW and is a one-time NXT UK Women’s Champion.