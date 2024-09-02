Japanese Pro Wrestling Star Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Forged In Excellence

By
James Hetfield
-

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling recently announced that Japanese pro wrestling star Miyu Yamashita will appear at the company’s Forged In Excellence events this October.

The events will take place on Saturday, October 19th and Sunday, October 20th at the St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada and air live on TrillerTV+.

 

