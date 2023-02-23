Japanese Star Seemingly Challenges AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Stardom’s Unagi Sayaka has challenged AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Sayaka made a comment about Cargill during a live stream this week, as seen in the video below. She said, “Jade Cargill, you taking everything I worked hard for! I’m gonna fight your freaking butt! GYAN!”

It’s unclear whether Sayaka is issuing a formal challenge to Cargill or if she was simply reading something from the chat, as some viewers speculated.

It’s worth noting that Sayaka will be in the United States on Saturday, May 13 to work the Queen of Indies Tournament.

Cargill successfully defended her AEW TBS Title against VertVixen on last week’s Rampage, extending her record to 53-0. As of this writing, she has not addressed Sayaka.