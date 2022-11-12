Japanese Wrestling Legend Jun Akiyama Comments On Debut Set For AEW Rampage

As noted, Tony Khan announced the AEW debut of Japanese legend Jun Akiyama, who will team with Konosuke Takeshita to square off against the duo of Eddie Kingston & Ortiz in tag-team action on the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Ahead of his All Elite Wrestling debut, Akiyama took to social media to comment on his upcoming match on the final Rampage before the AEW pay-per-view event scheduled for November 19.

“I’ll do my best not to drag Takeshita’s leg,” Akiyama began in a post shared via his official Twitter page. “Lol, wait, Eddie [and] Ortiz.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of Japanese wrestling legend Jun Akiyama.

