Jasmin St. Claire Premieres One-Woman Show in New York City

For Immediate Release – Jasmin St. Claire Premieres One-Woman Show A Weird Kind of Fame at The Cutting Room in New York City Friday, September 16th at 9:30 pm & The Annoyance Theatre Chicago on Sept 20. 8:00 pm

Los Angeles, CA– September 4, 2022— The voice of 90’s Shock Culture! She shocked the world as a record-breaking adult entertainer, thrilled as an ECW manager/wrestler, charmed as a mainstream movie and television actress. She entertained as a music and motorcycle journalist, Jasmin St. Claire, known to countless for all these career choices and Howard Stern Show appearances, is premiering her long-awaited one-woman show, A Weird Kind of Fame, at The Cutting Room Friday night Sept 16 at 9:30 pm and At The Annoyance Theater Sept 20 at 8 pm.

“A Weird Kind of Fame is a journey about shock culture in the 90s, covering my journey into the subculture of porn, pro-wrestling, and heavy metal,” says St. Claire.

“It’s a journey about how an Ivy League graduate became a catalyst in American Shock Entertainment, and I feel in this day and age of political correctness and cancel culture, it’s a perfect time to go back in time and explore this.” Among her most recent accomplishments, Jasmin St. Claire appeared on the last season of the HBO acclaimed series, The Deuce. St Claire also returned to the world of wrestling when she debuted for XPW Wrestling In April 2022. She currently has a podcast, “Krazy Train with Jasmin St Claire.” You may have also seen her recently on Vice Tv’s Darkside of the ’90s.

About A Weird Kind of Fame:

A WEIRD KIND OF FAME is a solo show about Jasmin St Claire’s meteoric rise to infamy in 1996. She earned her place in American shock culture after appearing in the World’s Biggest Gangbang 2. Her outlaw rockstar image landed her many appearances on Howard Stern’s E tv show & radio show and Jerry Springer, which made her their highest-rated guest in the 90s.

Find out how an Ivy league graduate becomes America’s most controversial sex symbol and ends up having a weird kind of fame which lands her into ECW Wrestling and later on as a VJ on MTV Brazil & in Europe. She comes back to the states to reclaim her Jasmin persona after trying to escape it for the past two decades.

About Jasmin St. Claire:

Jasmin St. Claire shot to fame as “America’s Most Controversial Sex Symbol” after appearing in the top-selling adult films of the late 1990s. While studying at the Second City Conservatory, she landed more mainstream roles in the latest season of the Deuce and many more. After graduating from the Second City Conservatory, she started her one-woman show “A Weird Kind of Fame” She most recently worked on 3 Days Rising Movie, starring Ice T and Mickey Rourke, Daughters of Dolomite, and Road to Terrazzo.

St. Claire’s flare for theater and controversy marked her ascent in the adult film world. She quickly dethroned Jenna Jameson as America’s top-selling porn star. She became the first Latina to surpass traditional blond porn star when her films achieved number one sales position in 1998. She was inducted into AVN’s “Hall of Fame.”

At the height of her porn stardom, St. Claire was the subject of critical essays by David Foster Wallace and Evan Wright. She also inspired Chuck Palahniuk’s novel Snuff, in which she appears as a character. St. Claire spent three years in the adult business and made just over two dozen films. In 1999, she retired permanently. St. Claire pushed herself to new extremes by becoming a pro wrestler. In 1998, she debuted in ECW’s Living Dangerously pay-per-view event. St. Claire then worked for XWF and NWA- TNA. St. Claire created the upstart federation 3PW becoming the first female owner ever to operate and promote a wrestling league, five years before Stephanie McMahon took the reigns of the WWE. St. In 2005. St. Claire became a heavy-metal journalist and on-air personality. Through the mid-2000s, St. Claire served as a veejay. She did acting in National Lampoons Dorm Daze 2. She also served as a spokesmodel for B.C. Rich Guitars & Coffin Case. St. Claire returned to acting in 2014. She most recently completed the Meisner Technique Program and a strong dialect program. Jasmin is an avid motorcycle enthusiast and insists that if improve was a cult; she would join it.