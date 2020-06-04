Jaxson Ryker ‘Soul Man’ Photo Generates More Backlash

As PWMania.com previously, Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons showed his support for U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter. Dave Batista and several current WWE stars including Kevin Owens have publicly expressed their unhappiness about Ryker’s tweet.

Ryker has now set his Facebook and Instagram accounts to private (only approved friends/followers have access) after a 2017 photo was discovered of him with a dark tan with the following caption:

“The one time I took a selfie as soul man while a guy was pissing behind me. Love bodybuilding. One of the most rewarding things I’ve done as well as wrestling.”

Soul Man was a 1986 comedy film about a white man who takes tanning pills in order to pretend to be black and qualify for a black-only scholarship at Harvard Law School. The film was criticized for featuring a white actor wearing blackface.

“Soul man” eh? You mean blackface @JaxsonRykerWWE? pic.twitter.com/rNoqnaUZXq — the monsters are due on maple street (@BROshiJUDAS) June 3, 2020

