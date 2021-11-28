Jaxson Ryker Talks About Being Released From WWE

During an appearance on the Wrestling for the Faith podcast, Jaxson Ryker talked about being released from WWE…

“I’m not bitter, I’m not angry, I’m not mad by any means. I had five fun years there where I got to do a lot of cool stuff. I got to travel all over the United States, wrestle in front of thousands of packed out stadiums and just had a really fun, good time with The Forgotten Sons, you know, doing the stuff with Elias leading up to the first live Raw that was in Dallas, Texas and had a good time but yeah, we came to terms on the end of my contract so you know what? I look forward to the future, what God’s gonna do. I think he’s got some cool doors that are gonna open up for me and let’s just see what happens man.”