With Jaxson Ryker recently tweeting his support for Donald Trump, a fan uncovered a Facebook post from Ryker (real name Chad Lail) that was made last July regarding the Black Lives Matter movement:

This don't surprise me one bit. pic.twitter.com/mwJadDAr7T — Dranrel Johnson (IG: SportyJaymez) (@Archangel_DJ718) June 2, 2020