Jay Lethal Doesn’t Appear on Ric Flair’s Podcast, Flair Says Lethal Has an “Attitude”

Conrad Thompson revealed on this week’s episode of To Be The Man that despite being advertised as a special guest, Jay Lethal will not be appearing. This is what Thompson stated.

Thompson: “I gotta tell you, we had a plan today. We promoted it and all that jazz. We were gonna have Jay Lethal on, and we couldn’t really do what we’ve been doing here without Jay Lethal. Because when you were first thinking about, Hey, can I do this, should I do this, you started working out with Jay, and man, those videos went viral. And I thought you guys have had some fun together, you know, and maybe show some of those old clips, the wooooo offs, and all the stuff from Impact. But no Jay today. What’s up with that?”

Here was Flair’s response:

“Is he gonna hear this, if I say it? I don’t care. He’s got an attitude. He wants to be part of the show. And I said it ain’t gonna happen. You know how that happens all of a sudden and everybody’s feelings are hurt. You know, this is what we discussed, some people’s feelings are gonna be hurt. I’m not saying anything bad. I don’t have the authority, even though [I am a] co-owner of this venture. I don’t have the authority to put him on the card. So I think he’s upset about that, but he’ll get over it.”

“They can block this out but you can’t make chicken salad out of chicken sh*t. And that’s kind of where we’re at with this deal. Edit that please.”