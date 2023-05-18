Jay Lethal Has Applied To Trademark The Term “Black Machismo”

AEW star Jay Lethal recently applied to trademark the term “Black Machismo.” That’s the name he used in TNA as the character who paid tribute to “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Several years ago, Lanny Poffo stated that his brother Randy approved of the gimmick. According to the filing, we may see the gimmick in AEW.

According to the filing, it is for the following:

“BLACK MACHISMO™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”