Jay Lethal Says It Was ‘Unreal’ to Be in the Ring With Ric Flair and Jeff Jarrett

Jay Lethal recently spoke on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Lethal was asked how he felt after being teaming with Jeff Jarrett against Ric Flair and Andrade in Flair’s retirement match:

“I think when I finally settle down and realize it, my brain is going to explode. I I can’t believe I got to team with, first of all, Jeff Jarrett. I mean, I can’t tell you how many times my brother and I have said ‘Don’t piss me off’. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sung, ‘With my Baby tonight.’”

“I can’t tell you how big of a wrestling fan I am. I was just in awe and in dreamland teaming with Jeff against my idol growing up. I mean, it’s fair for me to say if there was no Ric Flair, I don’t know if there would be a Jay Lethal. That’s how influential he was on me, and I got to be in there with Andrade. I mean, what an amazing talent and I hope that in some way this helps to have some future matches in store for me and Andrade. There’s no way to put this in full words. It was unreal. I was in a dream.”

You can listen to the complete show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)