Jay White Challenges Hangman Page To Match At AEW Full Gear

During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, “Switchblade” Jay White challenged “Hangman” Adam Page to a match at Full Gear.

White revealed during backstage promo that he is 4-1 against Page and he would have been 5-0 if not for Christian Cage interfering earlier this year. White previously defeated Page at WrestleDream earlier this month.

The match was then made official later in the night.