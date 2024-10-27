Jay White Challenges Hangman Page To Match At AEW Full Gear

During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, “Switchblade” Jay White challenged “Hangman” Adam Page to a match at Full Gear.
White revealed during backstage promo that he is 4-1 against Page and he would have been 5-0 if not for Christian Cage interfering earlier this year. White previously defeated Page at WrestleDream earlier this month.
The match was then made official later in the night.
Jay White issues a challenge to Adam Page!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/zf8m4rXpaP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2024