Jay White Done With Impact Wrestling for the Time Being

NJPW star Jay White is said to be done with Impact Wrestling for the time being.

According to PWInsider, due to White’s busy schedule in Japan, there is currently no possibility to use him on Impact programming on a regular basis. This is comparable to the reasons behind Jonah’s departure from the company.

Impact would want to have White back as soon as possible, but while The Bullet Club will continue to appear in Impact storylines, White presently has nothing scheduled with the company, and that is unlikely to change very soon.

In mid-May, White worked the Impact tapings in Kissimmee, Florida. In a non-title bout, he teamed up with Chris Bey to face Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes. That match will be his last with the company for the time being when it airs.

As part of NJPW’s working relationship with Impact, White made his Impact debut at Slammiversary 2021. Since then, he’s worked for the company on and off, as well as making a few appearances for AEW early this year. There is no indication on whether he will return to AEW in the near future, but he has been absent from the channel since February.

White is the current leader of The Bullet Club and is reportedly under contract with NJPW on a multi-year deal.

