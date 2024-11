A new tag-team bout has been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan took to X today to confirm the addition of Hangman Page & Christian Cage vs. Bang Bang Gang’s Jay White & Juice Robinson for the November 13 show in Bridgeport, CT.

The show will also feature:

* Mina Shirakawa is coming

* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage