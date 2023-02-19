Jay White Must Leave NJPW, Attacked After Battle In The Valley Defeat

“Switchblade” Jay White has to leave NJPW now.

Eddie Kingston of AEW defeated White in a “Loser Leaves New Japan” match at Saturday night’s NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view.

The Bullet Club were banned from ringside because Juice Robinson assisted KENTA in defeating Fred Rosser for the NJPW Strong Openweight Title earlier in the night. If they came to ringside, it was announced that White would be disqualified. The back-and-forth match had several significant moments, with White’s NJPW career on the line bringing the expected emotion.

Kingston clawed at White’s eyes at the end to avoid the Blade Runner. Kingston shoved the referee, prompting White to deliver a low blow. White then hit the Blade Runner, but Kingston was knocked to the floor and the pin was avoided. Kingston was brought back in for a close 2 count by White. White then exchanged words with the referee before turning around to face Kingston’s back-fist for another near-fall. Kingston attempted a fist bump, but White instead spat on him. Kingston countered with two more backfists, a Full Nelson suplex, another backfist, and a Northern Lights Driver for a near fall that elicited a roar from the crowd. Kingston helped White to his feet, hugged him, and then hit another Northern Lights Driver for the pin, ending White’s NJPW career.

Following the match, White took the microphone to address the crowd as a “thank you Jay!” chant began. Longtime rival David Finlay, however, charged the ring and dropped White with a shillelagh. Finlay yelled at White and issued a warning to the rest of the NJPW roster, proclaiming himself a fourth generation wrestler on his way to conquering the pro wrestling world.

There has been much speculation about White possibly signing with WWE or AEW, but there has been no word on what he has planned for his future.

White began training with NJPW as a Young Lion in early 2015. He worked for the promotion until the summer of 2016, when he left for ROH. He returned to NJPW in November 2017 and has been there ever since, eventually becoming the leader of The Bullet Club while also working for Impact Wrestling and AEW in the United States.

White leaves NJPW with the titles of IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, IWGP Heavyweight Champion, IWGP Intercontinental Champion, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, and NEVER Openweight Champion. White became the fifth NJPW Triple Crown winner and the first NJPW Grand Slam winner.

Click here for NJPW Battle in the Valley results.

