Jay White Pulled From NJPW Events Due to Heat Stroke-Like Symptoms

According to NJPW, Jay White missed the event on August 9 and will not attend the event on August 10 because of “heat stroke-like symptoms.”

On August 13, he will face Taichi in the G1 competition. NJPW issued the following:

Jay White, who was scheduled to wrestle in Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall this evening, has been affected by heat stroke like symptoms and as a result will be removed from August 9 and 10 cards due to an abundance of caution. As an additional precautionary measure, White has undertaken COVID antigen testing, which has returned negative.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing White wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following change has been made to the next two night’s cards:

August 9

4th Match

Toru Yano, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hirooki Goto vs Jay White, Gedo, Bad Luck Fale & Juice Robinson –>

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hirooki Goto vs Gedo, Bad Luck Fale & Juice Robinson

August 10

Lance Archer, TAKA Michinoku & Taichi vs Jay White, KENTA & Juice Robinson –>

Lance Archer, TAKA Michinoku & Taichi vs Gedo, KENTA & Juice Robinson