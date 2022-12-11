Jay White Sounds Off On Sasha Banks’ NJPW Status

Could “The Boss” end up in “The Bullet Club?”

Jay White welcomes the idea.

“The Switchblade” recently spoke with Fightful for an interview, during which he addressed Sasha Banks’ possibly working the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 show, as well as “The Boss” possibly joining The Bullet Club.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On Sasha Banks being a huge star and potentially being at WrestleKingdom 17: “She’s great. Big star. That would be another big thing that happened then, I guess. Everyone is wanting to come over and return to Wrestle Kingdom led by the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, huh? You got Kenny finally returning, maybe Sasha Banks, KAIRI coming back as well. I guess that would be cool. I haven’t met the woman myself, but if I do, I’ll say hello.”

On whether she would be a good fit in Bullet Club: “I think she would make a great Bullet Club member, hence why I said I would say hello.”

Check out the complete Jay White interview at Fightful.com.