Jay White Teases That He’ll Make An Appearance In WWE

As seen on the February 9th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, NJPW’s Jay White went through the “forbidden door” and made AEW Dynamite debut.

During an appearance on the Strong Style podcast, White teased a possible appearance in WWE at some point:

“I could see myself showing up there either Monday or Friday at this rate, you know? Monday RAW. Who knows? Maybe I’ll be on Dynamite on Wednesday, you’ve got Thursday on Impact, then you’ve got Friday on Rampage, and hey, maybe SmackDown as well. I can see myself – at this rate, I can see myself showing up there as well. And then you go Saturday, I’m back on Impact again.”

White also commented on his AEW appearance:

“The invitation came through, from, from my good buddy, Adam Cole,” White said. “He just reached out to me and he asked me if I’d like to come in. Without giving away too much if I’d like to come and maybe give the Young Bucks a hand, as he said. So, yeah it was a right time because I guess the right person asked.”