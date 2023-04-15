Jay White’s AEW Dynamite Debut Match Announced, Tony Khan Comments

“Switchblade” will make his AEW on TBS debut next week.

On this week’s AEW Rampage, it was announced that Jay White will be making his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut next Wednesday night.

White will go one-on-one against Komander in the first match of his run with AEW since signing a contract to join the promotion while being touted as the “hottest free agent in the business.”

