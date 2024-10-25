Jay White’s Opponent For 10/26 AEW Collision Revealed, Updated Lineup

Tony Khan hopped on X on Friday evening to add yet another match to the lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Now confirmed for the October 26 show from Cedar Rapids, Iowa is Jay White vs. Shane Taylor in one-on-one action.

Also scheduled for the 10/26 show is Ricochet vs. Lio Rush, FTR vs. LFI, Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade, as well as Wheeler Yuta in a sit-down interview with Nigel McGuinness.