Jay White’s Opponent For 10/26 AEW Collision Revealed, Updated Lineup

Tony Khan hopped on X on Friday evening to add yet another match to the lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.
Now confirmed for the October 26 show from Cedar Rapids, Iowa is Jay White vs. Shane Taylor in one-on-one action.
Also scheduled for the 10/26 show is Ricochet vs. Lio Rush, FTR vs. LFI, Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade, as well as Wheeler Yuta in a sit-down interview with Nigel McGuinness.
TOMORROW, 10/26
Cedar Rapids, IA@TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Saturday Night #AEWCollision@JayWhiteNZ vs @shane216taylor
Furious from unfinished business with Hangman Page, Jay White is looking for a fight, and his open contract has been signed by Shane Taylor for TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/bkVBKq21Rz
