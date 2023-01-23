Jazz Believes She Could Have a Five-Star Match With Top WWE Star

Former WWE star Jazz retired from professional wrestling in late 2021, but she believes she could beat Charlotte Flair in a five-star match if given the chance.

During a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, Jazz was asked who she would want to have a “five-star match” with.

Her career came to an end in October 2021 after a retirement tour.

“I say it all the time when I’m asked this question — a good knee replacement, a little cardio — Charlotte Flair. She’s the truth. I love her work. I love everything about her in-ring performance, I really do. The next one would probably be Bianca [Belair]. I would like to work Charlotte, because Charlotte is a worker. Her and I can go out there, and I can call the spot and have a f**king five-star match. I honestly feel that.”

You can check out the complete appearance below: