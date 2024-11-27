JBL Addresses His Surprise Appearance At GCW’s Dream On

WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared on Something To Wrestle With, where he talked about a number of topics including his surprise appearance at GCW’s Dream On.

JBL said, “Arrive, clothesline somebody, and leave. I’m having a blast. I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life. GCW, I really enjoy it. I don’t watch a lot of wrestling because I bet on sports, so I watch other stuff, but GCW, I really enjoyed the show. It was a terrific atmosphere. I’ve never seen business this hot across everything. When business got hot in the late 90s, I don’t know how it was in the independents were different then, but now business is just hot everywhere. It’s really amazing for good groups, and I think GCW does a great job.”

