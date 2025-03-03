JBL Addresses Possible WWE Commentary Return

During a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL (John Bradshaw Layfield) discussed the possibility of returning to WWE as a commentator. While he expressed interest, he admitted that there are no openings at the moment and praised the current WWE commentary team.

“Of course, I’d be interested. But there’s not a spot available, and I don’t see one coming open. You have great commentators right now. I think Pat McAfee does a great job. I think Wade Barrett does a great job. I think Booker T is doing a great job. Corey Graves—I love those guys. You’ve got wonderful guys who are filling the roles incredibly well, better than I could do.”

JBL, who previously worked as a color commentator on Raw and SmackDown, reflected on his past experiences in the role and his enjoyment of working with Michael Cole. However, he made it clear that he does not see a return happening anytime soon.

“Would I enjoy it? Of course, I would. Yeah, I had a lot of fun being around the boys and a lot of fun working with Michael Cole, but there’s no spot available, and so there’s no future in a commentary role.”

While JBL remains open to a return, it appears WWE’s current commentary lineup is set for the foreseeable future.