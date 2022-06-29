JBL Believes John Cena Is the Best Representative of Pro Wrestling

As John Cena just celebrated the 20th anniversary of his main roster in-ring debut on Monday’s RAW, JBL joined Busted Open to talk about his WWE career. Here are the highlights:

Cena’s career:

“If you say, ‘Is he the G.O.A.T?’, he certainly is in the debate of the G.O.A.T. You know, it’s hard to compare eras. How do you compare Cena with Sammartino who owned the Garden for 10 years. But to me, he’s the best representative our business has ever seen. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. 650 Make-A-Wishes. He gave a million dollars of his own money to social inequity to help solve the problems of society. He’s just one of the best, most respectful guys I’ve ever been around. He is the best representative of this business that I’ve ever seen.”

His friendship with Cena:

“John’s a good guy. Since he first came in, he’s been a good guy. Everybody’s always liked him. He’s always been the guy that people go to. He’s very calm. He’s very even headed. As far as I know, we’ve always had a great relationship. I’ve certainly liked him.”

If he saw Cena as a star when he first joined the company:

“No doubt about it. You know, it’s a world of difference between doing an eight minute match. Anybody can do that, be trained to do that, you know, you start the match, you get heat, and you go home. To do a 30-minute match is difficult. That’s really deep water because now you have to go on a roller coaster and you’re into the unknown. I think maybe John had done a 30-minute before. It may have been with Kurt Angle, who’s also one of the greatest of all time like John is, but I was the first or second. Vince pulled me aside and asked me, ‘How is he?’ I said, ‘He’s your guy.’ Vince was really surprised, happily surprised. He had no feeling one way or the other. He said, ‘Really?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, he’s that good.’ Now I never dreamed he would be a 16-time world champion. I don’t think anybody did. But I could tell right away that this was the guy that they needed going forward.”

You can listen to the podcast below:



