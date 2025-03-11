JBL Believes Roman Reigns Will Be Part Of The Rock-John Cena Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared on Something To Wrestle With, where he discussed several topics, including CM Punk’s WWE RAW promo from March 3rd.

JBL said, “Fantastic. I love what CM Punk has been doing. You know, sometimes just having that background of what all you’ve done in your library and what you’ve done in your life adds to what’s coming. So it’s not just a great promo. It’s also the history that CM Punk has had leading up to this moment. And I think CM Punk, I thought the last several years he’s been hitting on all cylinders.”

On Roman Reigns’ status for WrestleMania:

“I would imagine — and I have no insight into anything. This is just pure armchair quarterback, which by the way, all these armchair quarterbacks have been wrong. And I think it’s great, not because they’re wrong but I love the fact they speculate just like I do. And I look at stuff and figure, ‘Where are they going from here, or what are they going to do?’ It’s fun to do that. I think Roman’s going to be involved somewhere. And I don’t know if that is — maybe he’s the third person when Rock brought up the three fingers, maybe that’s the third person. Maybe he goes to the other side with Cody. T just — Roman is the missing piece here. And because the fact that he is so absent, I think it means that he’s going to be in this. I think if Roman’s on the TV show and he’s doing something with somebody else? I think maybe you can say maybe Roman’s going somewhere else. But the fact that Roman’s so absent, my opinion is he’s going to be in this. I hope he is, because now you’ve got a guy who’s headlined more WrestleManias than anybody with all these incredible stars. And Cody Rhodes, who has done a fantastic job the last couple of years. I don’t know how you get more star-studded than this.”

