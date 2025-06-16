JBL Calls GUNTHER vs. Goldberg Match “The Perfect Matchup”

WWE Hall of Famer JBL gave his thoughts on GUNTHER’s recent World Heavyweight Championship win over Jey Uso, applauding the decision and the impact it could have on WWE’s current storytelling dynamics. Speaking on the latest Something to Wrestle With podcast, JBL emphasized the importance of unpredictability and shifting title reigns to keep fans engaged.

“I like what they did. I don’t know where they’re headed with this, but I kind of like the fact that they changed things up,” JBL said. “You go in different spurts. I remember around 2000, at the turn of the decade, you were changing titles all the time. Then all of a sudden, you have guys who hold a title for a very long time. You had Roman, you had Cody; you had guys holding titles a long time. It’s good to switch stuff up. You never know what might happen.”

JBL recalled how WWE used to shock fans during non-televised events just to reinforce the idea that anything could happen at any time. “We used to always say we should switch some titles on the house shows, just so people know that something could happen.”

He also pointed out that the loss doesn’t hurt Jey Uso’s credibility. “Look, Jey’s still in the main event picture. He’s still Jey Uso. I don’t care if he has a title or not; he’s still in the main event picture. The Usos back together? I think that’s fantastic, and it gives Jey a longer shelf life,” JBL added. “You know, Jey, fortunately, is part of one of the greatest tag teams of all time… He can go from being this great singles main event guy to being in this great tag team and back and forth. Man, that is a long shelf life for a guy.”

JBL also touched on the rumored match between GUNTHER and Goldberg, which is reportedly being targeted for Saturday Night’s Main Event. While not confirmed, JBL expressed excitement over the potential clash.

“I think it’s fantastic. I don’t know what they’re doing with Goldberg, but obviously Goldberg against GUNTHER… you know, you need a big heel like GUNTHER, a big, tough guy. It’s, I think, the perfect matchup for Goldberg, if that’s where they go.”