JBL Calls WWE Producer One of the Best Wrestlers He’s Ever Seen

WWE Hall of Famer JBL expressed his admiration for current WWE producer Finlay on GAW TV. He considers the former WWE superstar to be one of the all-time great wrestlers.

“By the time he came to the States, he was older and he got hurt a little bit, and he wasn’t like he was back in the early ’90s. I wish America could have seen him back in the late ’80s, early ’90s, he was the best I’ve ever seen.”

JBL also praised Finlay for his performance as a WWE producer for female talent:

“Then he got handed the women and … he helped turn, many of the women did it as well, helped turn that into the incredible [division] that we have today, this incredible movement.”

You can watch the interview below: