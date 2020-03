JBL was confirmed for the WWE Hall of Fame on tonight’s WWE Backstage episode.

The current announced line-up for the 2020 WWE HOF Class is as follows-

-JBL

-The NWO (Hogan, Hall, Nash, Waltman)

-Batista

-The Bella Twins

The following names are still rumored for the 2020 ceremony- British Bulldog and Jushin Thunder Liger.