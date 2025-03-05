JBL Criticizes Vince Russo, Calls Him A Creator Of Controversy

During a recent Q&A session on the Something To Wrestle With podcast, JBL addressed questions about his relationship with former WWE writer Vince Russo.

JBL didn’t hold back, labeling Russo as someone who thrives on stirring controversy and distancing himself from any ongoing disputes.

“He mentioned The Brawl For All and he tries to make a living off controversy, and if it’s not me, it’s somebody else.”

JBL went on to question Russo’s professional reputation, suggesting that his inability to return to past employers speaks volumes about his standing in the wrestling industry.

“I have no desire to be in a controversy with somebody that can’t go back anywhere he’s been a part of. You know, that’s all you need to know about him. He literally cannot go back to any place that he has been and worked, as far as I know. You don’t see him at WWE reunions. You don’t see him anywhere else.”

JBL emphasized that he has no interest in engaging in an online feud with Russo, whom he sees as someone who deliberately fuels disputes for attention.

“He makes his living off controversy. If it’s not me, it’s somebody else, and I have no desire to get into anything with somebody on the internet that certainly does not, that’s all. I have no desire to get into a controversy with this guy.”

JBL’s comments reinforce the longstanding tension between Russo and various figures in the wrestling industry, while making it clear that he has no intention of getting involved in any back-and-forth drama.