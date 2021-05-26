JBL Defends John Cena Over Taiwan Comments

JBL took to Twitter on Tuesday with a show of support for John Cena.

As noted, Cena received backlash from fans in China after referring to Taiwan as its own country while doing media for the Fast 9 movie. Fans in mainland China were reportedly outraged at Cena’s comments as Beijing insists that the self-ruled Taiwan is an indispensable part of the country, not on its own. You can click here to see Cena’s video apology to fans in China.

JBL tweeted a message in response to the controversy as Cena has continued to trend on social media. The former WWE Champion said he will stand by Cena.

JBL wrote-

“@JohnCena has granted over 600 Make a Wishes-a record. Supported cancer research, rise above hate campaign, a million of his own dollars for racial equality. He has fought tirelessly for equality. An incredible track record of making the world better. I’ll stand with this guy.”