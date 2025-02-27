JBL Explains Why He Thinks Lex Luger’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Is Long Overdue

WWE Hall of Famer JBL spoke with For the Love of Wrestling on various topics, including why he thinks Lex Luger’s induction into the Hall of Fame is long overdue.

JBL said, “Lex Luger. I think Lex should be in the Hall of Fame, there’s no doubt about it, and I don’t know why he’s not, but Lex should be in the Hall of Fame. [He should have been in it] A long time ago. Lex was an incredible star, he is as big an icon as anybody in this business, and for him not to be in the Hall of Fame, I think, is wrong.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.