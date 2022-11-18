JBL Explains Why He Wore Baggy Pants on His WWE RAW Return

JBL was seen wearing baggy pants during his return to WWE RAW on October 17th 2022, which sparked debate on social media. JBL explains why he wore baggy pants on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast.

“Let me tell you something. Men don’t wear skinny jeans. I don’t know what I don’t know where you came from in Ireland but Irish ‘men’ don’t wear skinny jeans. Nobody wears skinny jeans that is a man. Okay, I’m wearing clothes that are appropriate for me. Plus, I’m 55 years old. I’m not gonna dress like some stupid little punk rock 17-year-old, alright? I’m gonna dress like a man who is a legend, who’s made a lot of money, and is wealthy enough to buy whatever the hell he wants and I happened to buy pants that fit me. I have a large ass. I got more ass than a donkey farm. My college coach told me one time said, ‘Son if I told you to haul ass it’d take you four trips,’ and I’m not putting my large ass, 10 pounds of potatoes in a five-pound sack and putting them in skinny jeans.”

(h/t to Robert Defelice for the transcription)