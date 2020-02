JBL is to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36 weekend, according to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com.

There’s no word on when JBL will be announced, but it was reported earlier today that WWE had booked him for WrestleMania 36 Week, presumably for a WM 36 pre-show.

WWE has already confirmed the nWo and Batista as the 2020 Hall of Fame headliners. Rumored names are The Bellas, Jushin Thunder Liger & British Bulldog.