JBL Makes MLW Debut At Fightland 2024 In Atlanta, GA.

JBL made two surprise appearances this week.

After turning up at TNA Victory Road 2024 on Friday to deliver a Clothesline from Hell to Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers during the main event, he did the same during the MLW FIGHTLAND 2024 show on Saturday night.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend laid out Mr. Thomas with a Clothesline from Hell during The Andersons vs. Bomaye Fight Club (Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas) match, and then whispered something into the ear of Brock Anderson.